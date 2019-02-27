Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Kiel - Mark A. "Barky" Rollmann, age 67, died Monday morning, February 25, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital, with his children close by.

Mark was born on February 7, 1952 in Sheboygan, son of the late Alex and Alice (Dorn) Rollmann. He attended SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School, and graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1970. After graduation he was employed by Arps and in 1977 he started his employment with the Kohler Company. He was a dedicated employee of Kohler for 34 years, retiring in 2011. He was previously married to Nancy DeTroye. Mark was a member of the the Quarter Century Club of Kohler and the Kiel Lions Club. He enjoyed his Sunday Pool League, playing sheepshead and dice with his buddies on Sunday mornings. Mark also enjoyed his rounds to local establishments to sign-in and play pull tabs.

He is survived by his two children: Stephanie (Joseph) Jeanty, Kiel and Jeff (Kristen) Rollmann, Kiel; four grandsons: Tyler & Alex Jeanty and Blayne & Brayden Rollmann; siblings: Doris Belfeuil, Jim Rollmann, Bill Rollmann, Cindy (Mark) Traxler. Mark is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents: Alex and Alice Rollmann, his former wife: Nancy, sister: Sr. Alexa and brother-in-law: Bill Belfeuil.

Funeral Services for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel (815 6th Street, Kiel). Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Kiel.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 11:00AM until the time of service at 2:00PM.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Matthews and the staff at Matthews Oncology, St. Nicholas Hospital, especially the Hospice staff for their compassion and care shown to Mark and his family. They would also like to thank the many friends who have reached out with prayers and love.

" To live in hearts we leave behind, is not to die." Thomas Campbell

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.

Online condolences can be made at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019
