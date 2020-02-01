|
Mark B. Stokdyk
Plymouth - Mark Benjamin Stokdyk, age 73, of Plymouth, died peacefully at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice on January 30, 2020.
He was born on June 25, 1947, a son of the late LaVerne and Gertrude (DeBruine) Stokdyk. He graduated from Oostburg High School in 1965.
Mark proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam as a journeyman carpenter from 1965-1968.
On June 20, 1970, he married Dianne Hopeman in Cedar Grove.
In his working years, he worked in farming, carpentry, and landscaping. He was always there to help people with remodeling projects.
Most of all, he loved spending time with the "apples of his eyes," his grandchildren and great grandchild. He was looking forward to the second great grandchild being born in March 2020.
Survivors include: Wife: Dianne; Children: Todd (Joan), Nancy (special friend: Pat), and Eric (significant other: Cheryl); Grandchildren: Austin, Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Kayla (fiancé: Zachary); Great Grandchild: Liam Stokdyk; and also survived by siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Burial will be in the Hingham Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday (Feb. 4) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mark's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020