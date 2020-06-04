Mark C. Chisholm
Plymouth - Mark C. Chisholm, age 75, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (June 3, 2020) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility where he had been a resident for the past 10 days.
He was born on October 23, 1944 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Charles and LaVerne (Reinke) Chisholm.
He attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1962.
On April 23, 1966 he married Bernice Suemnicht at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. Mark served in the Wisconsin National Guards from 1966 to 1970.
He worked at Walcott Shoes, Borden's Cheese Company and retired early from GTE in 1996, so he could enjoy traveling and started his own handyman business which he shared with his grandsons.
Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, antiquing, tinkering in the garage and morning coffee with the boys at McDonalds.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth and was a volunteer at the Plymouth Food Bank, Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility, Welcome Table and the Sheboygan County Historical Museum. Mark's favorite scripture passage from the Book of Genesis included the words in which he truly lived by, "the Lord will provide".
Survivors include: his loving wife of 54 years; Bernie, Son; Tim (Julie) Chisholm; Grandsons; Nathan and Tyler (Lauren) Chisholm all of Plymouth. One sister-in-law: Lois Suemnicht of Cascade; nephews and niece; Brian (Julie) Suemnicht of Greenbush, Collen (Greg) Carreno of Plymouth and Neil (Bev) Suemnicht and their children of Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and LaVerne, Mother and father-in-law: Oliver and Frohna Suemnicht and a brother-in-law: Ronnie Suemnicht.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Meador and Rev. John Schultz, pastors of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will co-officiate.
Memorials can be given in Mark's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Compassus Hospice Care or Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
We want to thank Pastor Meador and Pastor Schultz, Dr. Bettag and his caring staff, Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility and Compassus Care, St. Nicholas and St. Vincent Hospitals for the wonderful care the provided.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.