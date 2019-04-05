Mark E. Schultz



Sheboygan - Mark E. Schultz age 71 of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle with a respiratory illness. The family wishes to thank the surgical ICU teams, in addition to, Dr. Julie Biller and Dr. Mario Gasparri.



Born June 5, 1947 in Sheboygan to Earl & Irene (Krepsky) Schultz. Mark graduated from North High School in 1965, then enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970 and served in the Vietnam War. After he completed his tour of duty; he was employed at Levitan Fruit Co. and then Petersen Chemical. Mark earned his pilot's license becoming a charter pilot and flight instructor at Chaplin Aviation. He became a Senior Pilot for the Kohler Company and was employed there for 35 years. He retired from flying in 2011. Mark was united in marriage to Carol Schneider on August 18, 1973 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Waldo. He is a lifetime member of VFW Post 9156. Hobbies he enjoyed are model train design, fishing up north, driving his "big black truck" on family trips throughout the U.S. and was an avid astronomy enthusiast.



Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol; daughters, Tracy (Jason) Foss & Tricia Schultz; his beloved cat Scruffy & grand dogs Wesley & Franklin; brothers & sisters, David (Nancy) Schultz, Marsha (Keith) Fleisner, Marlene (Vern) Grosshuesch, Debbie (Jerry) Schultz, Tom (Donna) Schultz, James (Ann) Schultz, Carol (Steve) Haegler; sisters in law, Joan (Cliff) Hanson & Margaret Schneider; many nieces, nephews, relatives and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his father Earl, father & mother in law, Norman & Lucy Schneider and his niece, Erika Schultz.



Funeral services for Mark will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2018 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 13th Street & Lincoln, Sheboygan. The Rev. Alan Kretschmar will officiate. Visitation will take place from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Inurnment will be private.



A memorial fund has been established in Mark's name.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mark's arrangements.



We love you Daddio...soar high!