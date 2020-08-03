Mark J. Blatz



Kiel - Mark J. Blatz, age 55, died peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by his two daughters at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Mark was born on July 4, 1965, son of Arlene (Lax) Blatz and the late Marvin C. Blatz. He was a graduate of Kiel High School with the class of 1983. Mark was employed with Kaytee Products for over 15 years, until his illness caused him to retire. He would also be found working in the fields of friend's farms whenever they needed him. Mark enjoyed spending time with his friends, whether it be on pool, bean bags, or horseshoe leagues. He looked forward to anytime he could take his motorcycle out. His girls were his everything, being there for all of their events meant the world to Mark.



Mark is survived by his daughters: Sara (Tore) Loritz, Plainfield, Maria Blatz, Kiel and Ashley Borgwardt and her children: Mckenzie and Austin of Fond du Lac; his mother: Arlene Blatz, Kiel; two brothers and two sisters: Karen (Mark) Schaller, Green Bay, Barbara (Greg) Wanta, TN, Tom Blatz (Alice Manier), Kiel and Joe (Beth) Blatz, Kiel. Mark is further survived by his nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, other relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Marvin.



Celebration of Life for Mark will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street, Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home from 12:00PM (NOON) until 2:30PM. Per Mark's wishes cremation has taken place.



In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Mark's name.



The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to our dad over the past couple months; especially Kristin for going above and beyond keeping dad comfortable while he was at home.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









