Mark J. Gamble, age 72, of Plymouth passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning (July 14, 2020) at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
He was born on January 22, 1948, in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Barbeau) Gamble. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1966 and attended LTI in Cleveland graduating with a two-year degree in Industrial Electricity.
On November 12, 1982, he married Mary Bardon at St. John's Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.
Mark worked at GTE in Plymouth as a Switching Technician, retiring in 1996 after 30 years. For several years after his retirement from GTE, Mark worked at Sartori Foods in Plymouth - retiring in April of 2010.
Mark was a member of the Eagles Club in Plymouth for many years and the couple bowled in the miniature bowling league at Lyceum Hall in Plymouth. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends, following the various Wisconsin sports teams, NASCAR, and attended many races at Road America.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 37 years; Mary of Plymouth, daughter: Kelly (Jeff) Barker of De Pere; son, Nathan Gamble and his (significant other: Lindsey Gessner) of Manitowoc; grandchildren: Logan, Zoey, Hyden, Merranda, Austin, and Natalee; brother: William (Joann) Gamble of Manitowoc; mother-in-law: Kathleen Bardon of Greenbush; sisters-in-law: Nancy Gamble of Manitowoc, Susie (Mark) Pieper of Plymouth and Sherri (Brian) Scholten of Glenbeulah; brother-in-law: Kerry "Clarence" Bardon of Plymouth. Mark is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Charles and Patrick Gamble and his father-in-law: Calvin Bardon.
Following Mark's wishes, private family memorial services will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mark's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff's at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all your care and compassion given to Mark and all our loving friends and family who helped out during his illness.