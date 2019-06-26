Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
724 Mader St.
Gresham, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
724 Mader St.
Gresham, WI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
724 Mader St.
Gresham, WI
Mark Mader Obituary
Mark Mader

Gresham - Mark E. Mader, age 80 of the Town of Gresham, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Appleton. Formerly of Plymouth, Wisconsin, he was born in Gresham on November 20, 1938, the son of the late Edward and Tess (Mouty) Mader. Following his graduation from UW Oshkosh, he was a high school science teacher at Sheboygan Falls High School, where he also coached football for more than 10 years and track and field for more than 35 years with a couple of WIAA Championships. On August 22, 1964, Mark was united in marriage for almost 54 years to Barbara Bannach, who preceded him in death on June 17, 2018. After retiring to Gresham he and Barbara built their dream lake house On Koonz Lake. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, all the Wisconsin sports teams. He was a member of Shawano Pathways, Wolf River Wild Ones, and St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Gresham.

Mark is survived by: his daughter, Heidi (David) Bedwell of Seattle, WA; his son, Eric (Barbara) Mader of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren, Ashton and Emmett Bedwell, Elle and Abbey Mader; and his sister, Carol (Frederick) Warnecke of Berlin, WI.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents, Edward and Tess; a grandson, Mercer Bedwell; his siblings, Joan Bowe, James Mader and Gail Mader.

In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf can be made to Wolfe River Wild Ones, Shawano Pathways and additionally the family will be establishing a student athlete scholarship in Mark's name at Sheboygan Falls High School.

Memorial Services and visitation will be held at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church at 724 Mader St., in Gresham, WI at noon on June 29th, 2019. Visitation will start at 11AM. Lunch and celebration of his life to follow the service at St. Francis Solanus.

Published in Sheboygan Press on June 26, 2019
