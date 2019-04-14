Markus J. Renzelmann



Sheboygan - Markus J. Renzelmann, age 30, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Sheboygan on January 27, 1989, the son of Steven and Karen Miskowicz Renzelmann.



Markus attended Holy Family School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2007. He was united in marriage to Emily Rodriguez on May 25, 2018 in Sheboygan. He was currently employed at Bitter Neumann Appliance and Furniture as a delivery man.



Markus enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He liked to watch the Green Bay Packers and going to the gym with his dad. Markus was an adventurous soul and weight lifting was a passion of his. Markus also loved animals, especially his dog "Brody" and his cat "Batman".



Survivors include his wife, Emily, of Sheboygan; parents, Steven and Karen Renzelmann, of Sheboygan; two brothers, Jason (Jill) Renzelmann, of Kentucky, Davis Renzelmann, of Milwaukee and a nephew, Alex Renzelmann. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.



A private family service has been held.



Markus's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to emergency room staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, ICU at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him.



