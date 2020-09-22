Marlene C. (Levezow) SpannagleSheboygan - Marlene C. (Levezow) Spannagle was received into the arms of her faithful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 20, 2020. All heaven rejoiced as she entered into her eternal home.Marlene was born in New London, Wisconsin on June 22, 1936 to Gordon and Irma (Krenke) Levezow; early in her life she moved with her family to Sheboygan. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1954.On September 4, 1954 she was united in marriage to Robert A. Spannagle at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sheboygan.Marlene was very involved in her children's Christian education serving as a Room Mother, a Girl Scout Leader and an active member of the Mothers' Club when her children attended St. Paul Lutheran School.She eventually earned two degrees from Lakeshore Technical Institute and began her career. During her work years she served as a legal assistant, worked as a word/data processing lead for Donahue and Associates, and retired from First Star Bank after several years of employment.Marlene was an active and faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. During her years of membership, she served on the Church Council; was a member of the Senior Choir, participated in the Prime Time Lutherans Group and served as a Confirmation Class mentor.The love, center and focus of Marlene's life were always her family, and what she could do for them. She enjoyed many activities and while still in her home, Marlene enjoyed flower gardening, adding new plantings every year. She also enjoyed reading and sewing, and was a great cook. She loved to travel having taken several trips before and after retirement. She visited Great Britain, St. Thomas, Alaska, Arizona and many other locations in the United States.Marlene is survived by three daughters: Cathy (Will) Penney of Sheboygan, Karen (Rodney) Gardinier of Appleton and Barbara (Michael) Maas of New Hampshire; as well as seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters. In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert; two sons, Robert and David; two sisters and one brother.Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 917 Mead Ave., Sheboygan on Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at the church. A service of remembrance, officiated by the Reverend Robert Steele, follows the visitation. Burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens at the conclusion of the service. Physical distancing will be observed, and masks are required.The family would like to thank the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for their care and compassion over the past several years. Arrangements have been made by Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan.With blessed assurance we can say: "He lives and grants me daily breath, He lives, and I shall conquer death; He lives my mansion to prepare; He lives to bring me safely there."