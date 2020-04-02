|
Marlene F. Kath
Sheboygan - Marlene F. Kath, 86, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Benke) Bord. She graduated from Central High School in 1952. She was elected and served as Treasurer of her Senior Class, where she was also a member of The National Honor Society, Capella Choir and a Girls Trio who sang at school and other functions.
On September 19, 1955 she was united in marriage to her High School sweetheart, Terry W. Kath. Marlene had been employed at Wisconsin Service Corp, before her marriage. Marlene was the full-time organist of First United Lutheran Church for over 30 years, past secretary of the Lutheran Church women's group, Reader's Theatre, Play reading group, Naomi Circle and Senior Choir. In 1980, Marlene graduated from the Wisconsin School of Real Estate, enjoyed being a Realtor for 15 years prior to retirement.
Survivors include her husband Terry W. Kath, children, Julie Kath, Kelly Cvetan, Brian (Kristine) Kath all of Sheboygan, Kevin Kath of Colorado, grandchildren, Kathy (Scott) Gosciniak of Texas, Lucus, Nicholas Kath of Sheboygan, great-grandchildren, Avery and Eva Gosciniak, Marlene's sister Anloris Ahl and best friend Evie Wilterdink.
A memorial service will take place in the future.
Final resting place will be in the columbarium at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 2, 2020