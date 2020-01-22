|
Marlene J. Hoftiezer
Sheboygan Falls - Marlene Jean Hoftiezer, 76, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Marlene was born on March 26, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI to Jacob and Edna (Vander Jagt) Hopeman. She was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School.
On June 26, 1964, Marlene married William Jay Hoftiezer in Cedar Grove. Marlene was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for 26 years as a Laborer until her retirement in 2008.
She was a member of First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls. She was also a longtime member of EWSC and ran the food stand in Manitowoc. She enjoyed embroidery, flower and vegetable gardening, canning, traveling, stockcar racing events, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Vicky (Tony) Horneck and Sue (Cory) Wrensch; three grandchildren, Zac (Danielle) Scholten, Derek (special friend Molly) Wrensch and Cheyenne Wrensch; four great-grandchildren, Maddy, Lily, Will and Lydia; two sisters, Janice Lohuis and Dianne (Mark) Stokdyk; brother-in-law, Dave (Angie) Hoftiezer; two sister-in-laws, Ruth Hintz and Dorothy Dulmes; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Edna; sister, Audrey (Don) Ringel; six brothers-in-law, Earl Lohuis, Henry (Fran) Hoftiezer, Al (Lois) Hoftiezer, Jim Hintz, Ralph Dulmes and Ken "Shorty" (Dorothy) Hoftiezer; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Miles) Sandee and Marion (Tom) Friedrichs; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Wrensch.
A funeral service to celebrate Marlene's life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 6:00 pm at First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Brad Veenendaal officiating. An entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm.
Marlene's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bettag and his staff for their excellent care during her many years battling cancer and to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
A memorial fund is being established in Marlene's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
