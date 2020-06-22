Marlene Luedtke
Oostburg - Marlene E. (Puyleart) Luedtke, age 77, of Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home with family at her side.
She was born on March 23, 1943, in Chilton, WI a daughter of the late Jerome and Alice (Lorenz) Bowe.
She attended Mark Twain School and graduated from Chilton High School with the class of 1960. She went on to graduate from Accredited School of Beauty Culture in 1961.
On September 1, 1962, she was united in marriage to Daniel R. Puyleart at St. Mary's Church in Shirly, WI. Daniel passed away on May 22, 2000.
Marlene worked at Pentair Water Filtration in Sheboygan for 30 years.
On October 20, 2012, Marlene and Fred A. Luedtke were married at Town and Country Golf Course. Marlene and Fred loved family, including their dog Bruzer. They loved playing cards and games with family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include her husband Fred and his children. Her children include, three sons and a daughter: Kevin Puyleart (Angel), Steve Puyleart (David), Todd Puyleart, and Kerri Schaefer. She is also survived by four granddaughters: Serenity Schaefer (Austin), Sarah Puyleart, Rachel Puyleart, and Naomi Puyleart. Additionally, two brothers and two sisters: Dennis Bowe (Linda), Leonard Bowe (Mary), Barbara Daubner (Wally) and Beatrice Pingel (Dean).
Preceding her in death, were her parents Jerome and Alice Bowe, her parents-in-law Richard and Isabelle Puyleart, her husband Daniel, three brothers Kenneth, Donald, and David Bowe, two sisters Marilyn Keuster, Beverly Pfiel, one granddaughter Iesha Puyleart and three brothers-in-law Elton Arnold, Harvey Keuster and Donald Pfiel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Marlene's name and may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the nurses, CNAs, and others that assisted Marlene.
A funeral service for Marlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, following visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg, WI with Pastor Drew Zylstra officiating. She will be laid to rest next to Daniel, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheboygan, at a later date. Per public health guidelines, masks are encouraged, and social distancing is expected.
