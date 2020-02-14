|
Marlin "Bogey" Bohenstengel
Sheboygan Falls - Marlin "Bogey" Bohenstengel, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Bogey was born on July 30, 1929, in Sheboygan, WI to Herman and Norma (Jaschinski) Bohenstengel. He was a graduate of Waldo High School.
Bogey was married to Darlene Never until her untimely passing. He later married Gladys Morken. Bogey was employed at Kohler Company for 41 years as a Laborer until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club and the Old Timers Club in Sheboygan Falls. Bogey was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and playing basketball.
Bogey is survived by his step-son, Ronald (Connie) Morken; four step-grandchildren, Todd (Jenny) Needham, Tonya (Paul) Ryan, Christopher (Lori) Morken and Nathaniel (Emily) Morken; sister, Janet Weber; brother, Jim Bohenstengel; close friends and caretakers, Judy and Dennis Wallner; and nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
Bogey was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Norma; wives, Darlene and Gladys; and step-daughter, Pamela (William) Needham.
Private services will be held. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Bogey's name to Pine Haven Christian Communities.
Bogey's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Pine Haven Christian Community and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Bohenstengel family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020