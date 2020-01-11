|
|
Marlyn F. TenHaken
Sheboygan - Marilyn F. (Schmidt) TenHaken, 89, of Azura Memory Care died unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 9, 2020.
Marilyn was born July 13, 1930 in Sheboygan to Carl and Dorothy (Dahmer) Schmidt Jr. She attended local schools, graduated from Central High and attended one year of college as a math major.
On February 11, 1950 she married Gerald Jay TenHaken of Cedar Grove at Ebenezer Lutheran Church.
Marilyn was employed by Sheboygan Cap Company and Ideal Sales as a seamstress for many years. She created many clothes for herself and family including all our wedding dresses. She did alterations and hemming for many people. She made quilts for herself, her children and most of her grandchildren. She also created her own version of "Care Bears" and graduation bears that she made for her grandchildren.
Marilyn was a long-time member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she made banners, sang in the choir and played bells. She was secretary of Aid Association for Lutherans for over 25 years before they became Thrivent Financial. She served school lunches at Immanuel Lutheran School, Sheboygan Senior Center and the Senior Meal site.
She was an active bowler for 49 years, did trap shooting in a league for 10 years, she enjoyed making puzzles and playing Mahjong and Solitaire on her tablet.
Marilyn is survived by her children and their spouses: Beatrice (David) Britton of Bellevue NE, Connie (Richard) Brachman II of Madison WI, Deb TenHaken-Ehren (Tom Ehren) of Lima Twp., Elroy TenHaken of Spencer IA, Douglas (Lori) TenHaken of Galloway OH, Carolyn (Shawn) Powell and Bradley (Patti Jo) TenHaken both of Sheboygan, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a sister Elizabeth Hueller.
In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Jay TenHaken, an infant son, Allen Jay, a sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Willard Moegenburg and brother-in-law Robert Hueller.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Rev. Christian F. Gugel, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Time of visitation and support will be held at the church from 10:30 AM until 12:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be sent to , American Diabetes Association or .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020