Marlyn M. Froh
Waukesha - Marlyn M. Froh, 88, of Waukesha, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2019 at home. Marlyn was born September 4, 1931, in Sheboygan, to the late Joseph and Gertrude Wolfert. Marlyn graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1949. On May 19, 1956, she married Donald H. Froh in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1987. Marlyn held various positions in the Sheboygan area, retiring in 1997. After retirement, she worked various part-time positions in Waukesha County until 2016.
Marlyn loved travel and outings with her family, which were frequent in her retirement. She traveled to Mexico, Canada and throughout the continental United States to a number of warm places for winter/spring getaways. A particular highlight was a trip to Maui with her family for the marriage of Dan and Stephanie. Marlyn enjoyed annual picnics and holiday gatherings with her cousins and family in the Oostburg and Cedar Grove area for many years. In retirement, Marlyn enjoyed chatting with many customers as a host in restaurant and retail businesses in Waukesha County.
Survivors include her son, Scott Froh, Waukesha; her daughter and Stephanie Froh (Dan Plautz), Big Bend.
Private family services will be held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020