Martha L. Mueller
Sheboygan Falls - Martha L. Mueller, 72, of the Town of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Martha was born on November 13, 1947 in the Town of Mitchell to the late William E. and Dora (Rosebrock) Miller. She attended the Spring Farm School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1965. Martha was married to Thomas Mueller on May 13, 1972. She was employed at the Silver Moon Springs Restaurant, Leverenz Shoe Company and Bemis Manufacturing. Martha was very creative and a talented artist who loved nature. She could find beauty in anything around her. She was proud to have grown up on her father's dairy farm, which fueled her lifelong love of cows and gardening. She was also an avid runner and trophied in many local races.
Martha was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sheboygan, where she taught Sunday School and worked in the AWANA Youth Group Program.
Martha is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas; a daughter, Crystal Mueller of Oshkosh; a son, Matthew (Christina) Mueller of Rocky River, Ohio; four grandchildren, Aria Boehler, and Cooper, Bennett and Finley Mueller; her brothers, Carl W. Miller of Indianapolis, IN; Earl O. Miller of Columbus, OH, Edward E. Miller of Brownsville, TN; and Marlin L. (Joy) Miller of Sheboygan. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Hamilton Boehler; a brother, Richard J. Miller; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Larry Ciske; and sisters-in-law, Joan Miller and Angie Miller.
A Memorial Service for Martha will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 1 at Bethel Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Babbel officiating. Entombment will take place in Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at a later date. Family and friends may gather at the church, 2411 Weeden Creek Road, Sheboygan on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
Memorials in Martha's name may be directed to the Gathering Place in Sheboygan Falls or to the .
Martha's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and others at the Gathering Place and to the 4th floor nursing staff at St. Nicholas Hospital, especially Tonya on 3rd shift.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving Martha's family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020