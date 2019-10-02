|
Martha (Sprengel) Trost
Sheboygan Falls - (1949-2019)
Martha (Sprengel)Trost (known as Marti by everyone), age 70, of Sheboygan Falls was called home to be with her Lord and savior Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls where she had been almost a week.
Marti was born in Sheboygan on February 6, 1949, the daughter of the late John and Carol (Barthel) Sprengel.
Marti attended Holy Name grade school, Urban Jr. High School and North High School. She was a cake decorator at Park and Shop and had a talent for frame work JoAnn's Fabric. Many were blessed by her beautiful crafts and homemade baked goods. Marti was a devoted member of the City Church of Sheboygan.
She is survived by her three children: Lisa Sharkey, Tammy (Corbet) Warren, Scane (Marie) Trost. Grandchildren: Bradley Trost-Share, Dineah Gollihue, Cassandra Sharkey and four great grandchildren. Her sister, Patti (Tim) Kopf, brother, Dick (Jeanne) Sprengel, sister, Christine Sprengel and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda (Sprengel)Andre, brother, Phil Sprengel and brother-in-law, Stan Andre.
Following Marti's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Vincent Hospital of Green Bay. Also, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their help and compassion that was given to Marti.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019