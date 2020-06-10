Martin "Marty" Jacquette
Kiel (Cedar Lake) - Martin "Marty" "Junior" J. Jacquette, 84, of rural Kiel (Cedar Lake) died unexpectedly on Thursday morning June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sheboygan at the family home on January 14, 1936, son of the late Martin & Ann (Abstetar) Jacquette.
Marty attended St. Peter Clavier grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. After high school, Marty worked for Fredrick's Bakery and Hi-Lo Bakery in Sheboygan and also help run the family business, Marty's Bar, located at 8th and Indiana. Marty's bar sponsored many Sheboygan Rec. baseball teams and bowling teams. Marty set his sights on Joan Schultz, one of the bowlers he sponsored and she became the love of his life. He and Joan (Schatzie, as he so fondly called her) were united in marriage on July 24, 1965 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Sheboygan, Father Edward Abstetar (Marty's uncle) officiated. Marty later worked for Sheboygan Paint Company for 36 years until his retirement on March 4, 2005.
He was a Boy Scout Den Father for Pierre and was an avid Packers fan. After many years of enjoying the cottage on Cedar Lake, he and Joan eventually built their retirement home there. His new motto became "Family-Lake-Packers". Marty enjoyed reading the newspaper and listening to the radio, and in his later years, cooking and watching cooking shows had become a favorite pastime. He also enjoyed eating out, especially at Meat's Opera House in St Nazianz and looked forward to his monthly retirees breakfast club outings with former high school classmates.
In his early days he enjoyed fishing, especially with his uncles. Cousins recalled Junior's uncanny ability as a child to take things apart and reassemble them with parts left over and as an adult, his quick wit.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joan, his children; Lora (Marc) Baier, Mt. Calvary, Mary (Brian Mentink) Jacquette, Oostburg, Pierre Martin (Laura) Jacquette, Sheboygan, his beloved grandchildren; Elizabeth (Travis) Parent, Katie Baier, Isaiah, Elijah, Malachi and Melchizedek Jacquette Mentink, Liliana & August Martin Jacquette, great granddaughters; Addilyn & Makayla Parent. Marty is further survived by his sisters-in-law; Judith Schultz & Carmie Schultz along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Marianne Jacquette and Maribeth Jacquette, brothers-in-law; Dr. William Schultz, Milton "John" Schultz, sister-in-law: Anne Schultz.
According to Marty's wishes, a private Mass was held at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. Fr. Anthony Ibekwe officiated. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery, Town of Schleswig.
Marty's family would like to thank the responding emergency personnel and neighbors Chuck and Sue Mayer.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Sheboygan, WI, St. Gregory Catholic Church, St Nazianz, WI or the Cedar Lake Improvement Association (Town of Schleswig), Kiel, WI.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.