Marvin E. Gahagan Jr.
Town of Mitchell - Marvin E. Gahagan Jr., age 69, of the Town of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday (November 6, 2019) on his farm doing what he loved.
He was born on May 21, 1950 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Marvin Sr. and Delores (Budrecki) Gahagan.
On March 31, 1973, he married the loved of his life Diane LaBine at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade.
Marvin's passion was farming. He farmed from 1980-2017 and even after he sold his dairy cattle he continued to take care of many animals.
His farm and family were his whole world. He loved picking on his children and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a true Irishman. Marvin will be greatly missed by his family and friends!
Survivors include his wife: Diane; Seven children: Rebekah Flores, Valerie (Carl) Cihlar, Marvin III (Sarah) Gahagan, Rachael (Matt) Schultz, Edward Gahagan (Special friend: Korin), Barbara Gahagan (Special friend: Matt), and Luke (Bre) Gahagan; Adopted son: Rufino Flores; Seven grandchildren: Christian, Aubree, Isabelle, Reese, Ryder, Mylee, and Mason; Brother: Dennis Sr. (Romona) Gahagan; Sister: Catherine (William) Overfelt; Five sisters and brothers-in-law: Anita Klein, Karl LaBine, Linda (Warren) Loos, Wilma (Randall) Clausing, Clayton (Ginger) LaBine.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin Sr. and Delores Gahagan, and his brother: Anthony Gahagan.
Following Marvin's wishes, cremation has taken place. A pot luck celebration of life will be held on his 70th birthday, Saturday (May 23rd, 2020) on the farm. All are welcome.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019