Marvin E. Thielman
of Chilton - Marvin E. Thielman, age 84, of Chilton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
He was born June 16, 1936, in rural Chilton "Charlesburg" to Lloyd & Mary Ann (Vichich) Thielman. Marvin graduated from New Holstein High School in 1954. On July 5, 1958, he married Mildred Schneider at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past year.
Throughout his working career, he attended numerous management seminars. Most of Marvin's working career began at the former Carnation Company in Chilton; which was sold to other various owners. He retired from Land-O-Lakes on April 1, 2000.
Marvin had purchased his parents farm which kept him busy, especially picking stones and other chores involved with operating a farm. He loved to snowmobile, ride his ATV around, and fish. He was an avid watcher of the Wisconsin sports team and religiously read his daily paper from front to back; the sports section was his favorite.
Marvin was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, the Holy Name Society, and the Catholic Knights.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Mildred "Millie"; his daughter, Debra (Tony) Christman of Wausau; three brothers, Joseph (Joan) Thielman of rural Chilton, Ronald Thielman of Crivitz, and LeRoy (Carol) Thielman of Oshkosh; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cletus (Rita) Schneider of West Bend, Janice Schneider of Kaukauna, James Schafhauser of Appleton, and Donald (Jo Ann) Schneider. He is further survived by nieces; nephews, other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lloyd & MaryAnn Thielman; his son, Mark Thielman; his special granddaughter, Erica Christman; his sister, Clarice Ziegelbauer; his former brother-in-law, Bernard Ziegelbauer; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Raymond & Helen Schneider; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Imelda (Eldon) Watry, Priscilla Schneider, Beatrice Schafhauser, Cyril Schneider, and Lucille (Greg) Sukowaty.
Private family services will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Marvin will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
A memorial fund will be established in his name. Please direct memorials to Family of Marvin Thielman C/O 946 N. Mill Road Chilton, WI 53014.
Marvin's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the St. Elizabeth Hospital care givers who took great care of him the past 3 weeks.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net
