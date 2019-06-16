|
|
Marvin H. Feldmann
Formerly of Plymouth - Marvin H. Feldmann, age 96, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and inventor, passed away Tuesday (June 11, 2019) in Florida.
He will be remembered for his easy, kind, and patient manner by all who knew him.
Marvin was born in the Town of Rhine, Sheboygan County on January 22, 1923, and lived in Plymouth area his entire life. He was son of the late Milton and Helen (Nix) Feldmann.
He graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1941 and attended Vocational School in Sheboygan for two years.
On April 7, 1945, he married Myrtle Hueppchen at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. The couple made their home near and in Plymouth. They celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1995.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Marvin was very interested in his family, his work, plus many other activities he pursued throughout his very active life. He especially enjoyed developing new products, some of which were manufactured in Feldmann Engineering and Manufacturing Company, which he founded in 1941. A few products were sold directly to other manufacturers. Namely, the automatic twine tying hay baler attachment to J.I. Case Company in Racine and the all-terrain six wheeled vehicle named the TERRA TIGER to Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Co., of Wauwatosa, WI. The Jiffy Power Ice Drill for the ice fishing persons is a principle product of his company since 1952 to the present time. Marvin will be remembered for his innovative mind and ability to develop products.
After retirement from the company he pursued raising exotic animals, such as American Bison, Watusi and Brahman cattle, camels, llamas, ostrich, donkeys, water buffalo, and smaller fowl.
He was a member of Crystal Lake Sportsman Club, Sheboygan Falls Sportsman Club, National Bison Association, Wisconsin Bison Association, and the Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club.
Survivors include his three children: Dr. Clifford D. Feldmann of Florida, Andrea L. Feldmann of Florida and Dennis P. (Annette) Feldmann of Elkhart Lake; two granddaughters: Amy Lynn (Jared) Collin of Florida and their children: Reagan Highfield, Abigail and Grant Collin, and Lisa Marie (Brian) Thill of Plymouth and their children: Austin, Owen, Elijah, Kailey, Uriah, Yosiah, and Ivan Thill; one step great-grandchild: Isaac; brother: Palmer (Ruby Jean) Feldmann of Townsend, WI; and sister-in-law: Adela Hueppchen of Plymouth.
Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Harley (Vernita) Feldmann; sisters: Verona (Willard) Sander and Florence (Alton) Harvey; and brothers-in-law: Norbert Hueppchen, Willard (Janet) Davis, and Eldon (Mae) Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning (June 21) at 11:30 A.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
Visitation will be at the Suchon Funeral Home on Friday (June 21) from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Sheboygan County Historical Society or St. John Lutheran Church is being established in Marvin's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019