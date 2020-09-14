Marvin J. Gries
Osman - Marvin J. Gries, age 90, of Osman, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
He was born in Newton on July 23, 1930, to the late John and Hattie (Schnuelle) Gries. He graduated from Kiel High School. On September 15, 1954, Marvin was united in marriage to Darlene Stahl. She preceded him in death on December 5, 1998. He proudly served his country within the United States Army, serving some time in West Germany and was honorably discharged in 1957. Marvin was employed with Kohler Company in the pottery department and retired on June 4, 1992.
Marvin enjoyed many camping trips in his RV with Laverne Skarda by his side. He was also a huge history buff, especially learning about World War II.
Marvin is survived by his children, Richard Gries of Sheboygan and Kim (Randy) Peterson of Port Washington and his longtime companion Laverne Skarda.
Along with his parents and wife, Darlene, Marvin was preceded in death by his son Michael Gries and a sister Pat (Joe) Leonhard.
A Funeral Service for Marvin will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road in Howards Grove. The family will greet visitors on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Marvin will be laid to rest in St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Marvin's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com