|
|
Mary A. Haslee
Plymouth - Mary A. Haslee, age 84, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Thursday morning (Feb. 27, 2020) surrounded by her loving family at the Waterford Assisted Living in Plymouth.
Mary was born on January 30, 1936 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Rediske) Schilling.
She attended Plymouth Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1954.
On April 12, 1958 she married Lyle H. Haslee at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. The couple resided in Plymouth since their marriage. Lyle preceded her in death on February 4, 2004.
Mary held various part-time jobs while raising their four children including at Great Lakes Cheese, Bill's Red Owl and Younkers Hair Studio among others.
She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and belonged to the Christian Mother's Society and the Alter Guild in the church.
Mary enjoyed sewing, traveling and shopping, but above all, her biggest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren Ainsley Rose and baby boy Ritt due in June 2020.
Survivors include: Two sons: Larry (Kelly Mountain) Haslee and Mike Haslee; Two daughters: Lori (Robert) Calhoun and Barb (Peter) Denzin; Eight grandchildren: Carly (Bill) Ritt, Allison Haslee, Sage (Charlie) McParland, Michaela and Braden Calhoun, Zachary (Kasey Erdman), Collin (Anna Travis) and Jared Denzin; Two sisters: Sister Katie Schilling and Jane (Jack) Huss; and Two sisters-in-law: Ann (Ron) Bengston and Judy Sisson.
She is also survived by nieces and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Lyle, her mother and father-in-law, Leland and Eileen Haslee; daughter-in-law Rosie Haslee and grandson Kevin Haslee; brothers-in-law Loyd Haslee and Lonny Sisson.
Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Phil Reifenberg, pastor of the church will officiate and burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 A.M. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mary's name for SJB Parish and the SJB Angel Fund.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to both Heartland Hospice for their support and assistance as well as the staff at the Waterford of Plymouth for your care, support and laughter over the past 23 months.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020