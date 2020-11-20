Mary and Kenneth Reinemann
Sheboygan - Mary and Kenneth Reinemann died within days of each other at St. Nicholas Hospital. Both died from complications due to COVID-19.
Ken's soul left his body on November 4. Mary followed on November 11, 2020. He was 91; she was 85.
The former Mary Eliason was born on January 17, 1935, in Ironwood, MI, daughter of the late Margaret and Lindar Eliason and foster parents Isaac and Lempi Saari. Mary graduated from Wakefield High School in 1953. On September 7, 1957, she and Ken were united in marriage. They celebrated 63 years of marriage and happily resided in Sheboygan. Both were longtime members of St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
As a young woman, Mary worked at Western Union Company and later at Citizens Bank in Sheboygan. Mary was a loving mother and especially devoted to her special needs' son, Danny, whom she lovingly cared for over 50 years. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She enjoyed visiting with her sisters and family in Saxon Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, bowling, socializing with co-workers, and was an avid reader since childhood. However, her greatest joy sprang from her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Duane (Audrey) Schmatz, Kenneth (Sandy) Clement, and sister-in-law Audrey Federer, and further survived by numerous other family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by; brothers, Raymond Eliason, Robert Eliason, Donald Eliason; sisters, Sandy Clement and Beatrice Alessandroni.
Ken was born on December 28, 1928, in Sheboygan, the son of Lila E. Forsterling and Roland Reinemann. From an early age, he was raised by his loving stepfather Joseph Schmatz. Ken graduated from Sheboygan Central High school in 1948. After serving in the Korean War, he pursued a successful career as a mechanical draftsman.
Throughout most of his life, Ken was a talented athlete. He played in his Air Force squad, the Kingsbury baseball team, and area softball teams. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. Ken spent many weekends fishing with his brothers on Lake Winnebago. He was a gifted handyman and would often help neighbors and friends with various projects giving freely of his time.
Ken is futher survived by his siblings Duane (Audrey) Schmatz and Audrey Federer.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Clifford Reinemann and Gordon Reinemann.
Those left behind to cherish their memory include their five children, Steven (Kelly) Reinemann, Mark (Debbie) Reinemann, Lisa Hamko, and Danny and David Reinemann, grandchildren Tyler, Mallory and Carlee Reinemann, Sean, Jordan and Connor Reinemann and Dakota and Lauren Hamko.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for their care, compassion and endless work during the COVID 19 crisis.
Mary and Ken will be laid to rest with a private family service held in the Kassa Cemetery in Cleveland, WI at a later time.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com