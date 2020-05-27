|
Mary Ann Birschbach
New Holstein - Mary Ann Birschbach, age 81, of New Holstein, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
Mary Ann was born on June 26, 1938, to Leo and Katherine (Morgan) Steffes. Mary Ann attended grade school in St. Joe and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1956.
On September 20, 1958, she married Gene Birschbach at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
After high school, Mary Ann worked as a secretary for A.A.Laun until August, 1959 when her first son, Mark, was born. Once the kids were in school, Mary Ann babysat for several families, worked in the kitchens at New Holstein Elementary School and Willowdale Nursing Home, and later in the deli at Stell's Piggly Wiggly in New Holstein.
Mary Ann was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein since 1960. She was also a member and secretary of the Catholic Knights, a member of Holy Rosary Christian Women's Society in New Holstein and a very active member of the Eagles Auxiliary in Chilton.
She enjoyed playing sheepshead with family and friends. Mary Ann accompanied her husband and sons wherever the Gene Birschbach Orchestra played and she also loved to dance. She enjoyed watching the Brewers.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Gene; nine children, Mark (Julie) Birschbach of Chilton, Debra (Gary) Bruckner of Kiel, Linda (Ronald) Zipperer of Manitowoc, Laurie (Allan) Petrie of Kiel, Michael (Jacqueline) Birschbach of Glenbeulah, Cynthia (Todd) Frish of New Holstein, Sharon (Kerry) Rumpff of Kiel, Lisa (Steven) Meyer of Chilton, and Janice (Andrew) Spaeth of Random Lake. She is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren, Jill (Marlon) Valle, Kelly (Matt) Gevaert, Rachel (Isaac) Thiel, Andrew Birschbach, Leah (Brad) Woelfel, Angela (Brandon) Wilkens, Alyssa Bruckner and special friend Mike Kenowski, Crystal (Rick) Bales, Jason (Amber) Petrie, Rebecca (Taylor) Placek, Jordan Birschbach, Nicole Birschbach and special friend, Michael Prokop, Jenna Frish, Justin Frish, Kaylin (Logan) Engel, Joshua Kleinhans, and special friend, Mackenzie Hemauer, Paige Meyer, Peyton Meyer, Hope Meyer, Zachary Spaeth, Jacob Spaeth, and Mitchell Spaeth; six step-grandchildren, Cory Kleinhans, Jessica Kleinhans (fiancé, Cody), Gina (Kevin) Gutschow, Jesse (Jenna) Rumpff, Samantha Stark (fiancé, Joshua), Katrina Rumpff ; fourteen great grandchildren, Emme Valle, Payton Jeske, Jackson Gevaert, Alessandra Gevaert, Bryson Thome, Beckett Thome, Trevyn Woelfel, Kenley Woelfel, Charli Wilkens, Calvin Bales, Grady Bales, Rozalyn Bales, Lincoln Petrie, and Bentley Petrie, and the fifteenth great-grandchild on the way (baby Placek); six step great-grandchildren, Conner Woelfel, Jaelyn Neils, Madelyn Gutschow, Kaylee Gutschow, Kamlynn Rumpff, and Easton Rumpff; three brothers, Donald (Joanie) Steffes, Joe (Raye) Steffes, and Vern (Gail) Steffes; three sisters, Delores Petrie, Patricia Birschbach, and Judy Zingsheim ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donna Steffes, Martin (Lorraine) Birschbach, and Scott Gratton; a special family friend, Gene Burg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Katherine Steffes; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Elma Birschbach; her two brothers, Eugene Steffes and Sylvan Steffes; her in laws, Elmer Petrie, Henry Birschbach, Ed Zingsheim, Wilfred (Yvonne) Birschbach, Conrad (Evelyn) Birschbach, Daniel Birschbach, Anthony Birschbach, and Edith Gratton; one son-in-law Jeffry Kleinhans; and one step-grandchild Dylan Kleinhans.
A private Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Mary Ann's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Willowpark Assisted Living and the Homestead Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion given to her.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 27 to May 29, 2020