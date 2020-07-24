Mary Ann Eltink
Menasha - Mary Ann Eltink, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with her husband by her side. She was born on March 30, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Casimir and Mary (Kowalczyk) Chrzan. Mary Ann attended and graduated from Mt. Mary College, Milwaukee, and the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, with Bachelor's Degrees in Education and Business Administration. She also went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Reading Education from Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Peter Eltink, on August 26, 1972, in Liverpool, New York. She taught at various schools in New York and Wisconsin and was a reading specialist in the Sheboygan Public School System for the last 14 years of her career.
Mary Ann was a beacon of kindness and loved learning about everyone and everything around her. She enjoyed volunteering with the Friends of Ledgeview Nature Center, Chilton, and served as a Director and President of their board. Mary Ann was proud of her Polish heritage and told stories of her upbringing in the Polish neighborhoods of Milwaukee. She loved to travel (including visits to 7 continents), volunteering, tending her garden, playing her accordion, and teaching, especially helping the little ones learn to read.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 47 years: Peter; 2 children: Jennifer (Michael Hourigan) Eltink and Dr. Anthony (Adrienne Klimas) Eltink; 4 grandchildren: Oliver Penn Eltink, Inara Eliza Eltink-Hourigan, Heidi Jane Eltink, and Petra Marien Eltink-Hourigan; many cousins, colleagues, and friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Robert (Margaret Wildeman) Chrzan; father- and mother-in-law: Tony and Dorothy Eltink; 3 sisters-in-law: Theresa Rijak Chrzan, Dorothy Eltink Vander Velden, and Joan Eltink Kearn; a special cousin: Kathy Kowalczyk; a special niece: Amy Kearn Fasthorse; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Oak Park Place in Menasha and Dr. Laura Verhagen for their gentle care and service to Mary Ann.
Due to Covid-19, Mary Ann's family has decided to postpone services to a later date. Please view www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
for service updates, or to leave the family a condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Sisters of the Divine Savior, 4311 100th St., Wauwautosa, WI 53222, or Friends of Ledgeview Nature Center, W2348 Short Rd, Chilton, WI 53014.