Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls Cemetery
Mary Ann Griego


1941 - 2019
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Ann Griego, 78, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pinehaven Christian Communities - Covenant Home.

Mary Ann Paskiet was born on April 7, 1941, in Sheboygan, to Walter and Miriam (Kalmerton) Paskiet. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.

Mary Ann had a remarkable work ethic, working 7 days a week for over 20 years at Bemis Manufacturing while helping raise her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, housekeeping, and crafting. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and dear grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Diane (Curt) Long of Sheboygan Falls; son, David Kohlhagen of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren, Shane Long, Spencer Long, Jacob Long; brother, Jon (Sandy) Paskiet of Sheboygan.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Miriam Paskiet.

A graveside gathering will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Pine Haven Christian Communities, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and their NODA team for the kind and compassionate care they gave Mary Ann.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Griego family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 3, 2019
