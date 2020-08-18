1/1
Mary Ann John
1939 - 2020
Mary Ann John

Sheboygan - Mary Ann John, 81, of Sheboygan, was called to her heavenly home on Friday evening, August 15, 2020 at her home.

Mary was born in Sheboygan on April 21, 1939, daughter of the late Harold and Madeline Weins Maffert. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School, class of 1957 and began her secretarial career with the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce. On September 17, 1960, she and Donald John were united in marriage at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Don preceded her in death on August 14, 2010.

For several years they traveled the United States pursuing Don's work assignments before settling back in Sheboygan. Mary resumed her secretarial career with Vinyl Plastics (VPI) where she worked for over forty years until her retirement.

Mary was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she had served on the Altar Guild for many years. Mary and Don enjoyed their travels out west to spend time with their daughter and son-in-law in Arizona and Las Vegas as well as vacation time spent together "up north" in Wisconsin.

Surviving Mary are her loving daughter, Dawn and her husband Don Wright, Las Vegas; and her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Tom Reinthaler; three nephews, Tom (Marcia) Reinthaler, Bill (Angie) Reinthaler, and Rick (Diane) Reinthaler; one great niece, Jeanie Reinthaler and one great nephew, Tommy Reinthaler.

Private family services will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.

The family would like to thank St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice and especially her sister, Helen, and her niece, Marcia, for all of their loving care and support shown to Mary and her family.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
