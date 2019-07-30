Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Jost


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Jost Obituary
Mary Ann Jost

Kiel - Mary Ann Jost, 79, longtime resident of 2nd Street, Kiel, passed away peacefully at Hartford Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019.

She was born September 8, 1939, daughter of the late Gilbert and Lydia (Roethel) Henschel. Mary Ann was a 1958 graduate of Kiel High School.

On May 9, 1959 she married Richard Jost at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Kiel. Mary Ann was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Kim and Pamela. She loved her family and grandchildren very much. That was her joy. She worked for Donald Winkler for over 20 years. She enjoyed collecting antiques, doing wicker, refinishing antiques, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Her black Grand Prix was her pride and joy. Mary Ann loved her flowers especially her fern peonies.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughters: Kim (Edward) Hurtz, Germantown; and Pamela (Jeffrey) Klotz, Kiel; her grandchildren: Tera (Greg) Herr, Kiel; Tyler (Jennifer) Klotz, Elkhart Lake; Taylor (Jordan) Synder, Green Bay; Amy (Joe) Wald, Hartford; Alyssa (Shawn) Bowersock, Minnesota; and Adam Hurtz, Germantown; her great-grandchildren: Nataly Polster, Kiley, Keegan & Kane Herr, Beckett Klotz, Nixin Synder, Levi, Nora, & Gage Wald, Mason & Sienna Bowersock, and Weston Hurtz. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Karen (Jim) Gutknecht and James Jost; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Charles (Leslee) Henschel; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Lucile Jost; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doris (Ed) Duellman.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Officiating at the service will be The Rev. Christopher Ross and Daniel Krueger. a Private Family Burial will take place at Belitz Cemetery in Kiel.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now