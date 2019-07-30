|
Mary Ann Jost
Kiel - Mary Ann Jost, 79, longtime resident of 2nd Street, Kiel, passed away peacefully at Hartford Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019.
She was born September 8, 1939, daughter of the late Gilbert and Lydia (Roethel) Henschel. Mary Ann was a 1958 graduate of Kiel High School.
On May 9, 1959 she married Richard Jost at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Kiel. Mary Ann was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Kim and Pamela. She loved her family and grandchildren very much. That was her joy. She worked for Donald Winkler for over 20 years. She enjoyed collecting antiques, doing wicker, refinishing antiques, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Her black Grand Prix was her pride and joy. Mary Ann loved her flowers especially her fern peonies.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters: Kim (Edward) Hurtz, Germantown; and Pamela (Jeffrey) Klotz, Kiel; her grandchildren: Tera (Greg) Herr, Kiel; Tyler (Jennifer) Klotz, Elkhart Lake; Taylor (Jordan) Synder, Green Bay; Amy (Joe) Wald, Hartford; Alyssa (Shawn) Bowersock, Minnesota; and Adam Hurtz, Germantown; her great-grandchildren: Nataly Polster, Kiley, Keegan & Kane Herr, Beckett Klotz, Nixin Synder, Levi, Nora, & Gage Wald, Mason & Sienna Bowersock, and Weston Hurtz. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Karen (Jim) Gutknecht and James Jost; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Charles (Leslee) Henschel; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Lucile Jost; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doris (Ed) Duellman.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Officiating at the service will be The Rev. Christopher Ross and Daniel Krueger. a Private Family Burial will take place at Belitz Cemetery in Kiel.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 30 to July 31, 2019