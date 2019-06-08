Mary Ann (Bethke) Wilterdink



Sheboygan - Mary Wilterdink was born on May 20, 1937 to the late John and Frances (Oldschmidt) Pitsch and passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 82. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1956. On April 18, 1959 Mary was united in marriage for 38 years to the late Robert C. Bethke at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and was later united in marriage for 14 years to the late Warren Wilterdink on July 10, 2000. During her working years she was employed by St. Peter Claver as a custodian and lunch lady. Mary was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Christian Women and the Oldtimers Pony Club.



Mary loved cooking for her family and having family get togethers. She was an avid Packer fan and many staff members remember hearing her yelling from her room when the game was on. She also enjoyed playing Royal Rummy with her card club.



Mary is survived by her children, Debbie Runge of Haiti, Bob (Doris) Bethke of Green Bay, Fred Bethke of Kiel, and Ann (David) Moreau of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren, Scott (Liz) Goeke, Brian (Kera) Goeke, Andy Goeke, Alissa Bethke, Matthew (special friend Paige) Bethke, Sierra Bethke, Jonathan Bethke, Joshua (special friend Jade) Moreau and Amanda (special friend Hunter) Moreau; six stepchildren,Gloria (Glen) TeLindert, Mary (Randy) Reklaitis, Mark (Kathy) Wilterdink, Rev. Bruce (Naomi) Wilterdink, Larry (Jan) Wilterdink and Keith (Colli) Wilterdink; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Georgine Pitsch and Mary Pitsch and special friend, Agnes Kuntsman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Bethke; second husband, Warren Wilterdink; parents, John and Frances Pitsch; brothers, John, Jerry "Bobo" and Ray Pitsch; sister, Sr. John Frances Pitsch and grandchild, Jennifer Goeke.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund in Mary's name has been established.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pine Have Christian Communities (Giddings Ave.) and at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion and care of Mary.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary