Mary Anne (Schneider) BrandenburgSheboygan - Mary Anne Brandenburg, 85, of 1231 Eisner Avenue, Sheboygan died early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.Mary Anne was born in Sheboygan on June 10, 1935, a daughter of the late Alex and Margaret (Sonntag) Kober. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School with the class of 1953.On November 27, 1954 she married John C. Schneider in Sheboygan. John preceded her in death after almost 49 years of marriage on September 1, 2003. On January 12, 2013 she married Roger G. Brandenburg. He preceded her in death the evening before on Saturday October 17, 2020 also at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.Mary Anne was employed as a bookkeeper at Trilling Hardware, a Medical Assistant in a local doctor's office for over 20 years, and a parish office secretary at St. Dominic Catholic Church, retiring in 1998 after 16 years of employment. Keeping family traditions alive was very important to Mary Anne. She had many interests and enjoyed making christening bonnets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; embroidering towels, table cloths, and napkins; crocheting baby blankets; and making beaded Christmas ornaments. She was an avid gardener.She enjoyed boating and being around water and the lakes. For many years she helped her husband John teach boating safety to children. She was a member of the Wisconsin State Boating Instructors and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake and volunteered at their food pantry and for "Meals on Wheels". She was known as "Grams" to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren she enjoyed and loved very much.Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Timothy) Schlieder of Germantown and Jean (James) Towne of Lamartine; a son Michael (Sandy) Schneider of Town of Rhine; eight grandchildren, Cathy (Jeremy) Franke, Jim Wettstein, Rebecca Schlieder, Jessica (Jose) Rodriguez, Ryan (Gloria) McCormick, Ashley (Jacob) Webster, Sarah and Lauren Schneider; five step-grandchildren Christopher (Cindy) Schlieder, Elizabeth Schlieder, Mike (Cynthia) Towne, Dan (Becky) Towne, Andrea (Troy) Weich; a son-in-law Paul Wettstein; five great-grandchildren, twenty step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one step-daughter, Debra Brandenburg of Sheboygan, one step-son Cary (Shelli) Brandenburg of Green Bay; three step-grandchildren, Marisa (Kyle) Froehlich, and Briana (Dan) Galloy; and one step great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Arthur, and two sisters, Mildred and Cecilia.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Anne on Friday, October 23 at 11 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Fliss as celebrant. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetary in Sheboygan. Friends may call at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish, 1439 S 12th St, Sheboygan from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00. Please practice social distancing and facial coverings are required for the visitation and Mass in church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the memorial fund established in Mary Anne's name.The family wishes to extend a since thank you and to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Terrace Place for their excellent and attentive care over the past 2 years. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the Sharon S Richardson Hospice for their comforting words and compassionate care during Mary Anne's final days.