Mary Anne Gallimore (nee Quast), 84, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, peacefully entered into eternal life on September 7, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community.
She was born May 15, 1935, to Arthur and Lorraine (Steffen) Quast in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Mary attended local schools, graduating from Sheboygan North High School in 1953. She worked for Leverenz Shoe Co, Donohue & Associates and Mead Public Library.
On June 13, 1959, she married Jim L. Gallimore at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California. Mary is survived by her four children: Steven (Mary) of Sheboygan, and their children, Olivia, Jairus and Nolan; James (Jean) of Oostburg, Wisconsin, and their children, Jaymeson (Ashley), Alex (Hannah) and Andrew; Karen (David) Fogle of Castle Rock, Colorado and their children, Lauren, Adam and Eric; Kristin (Randy) Becker of Sheboygan, and their children, Sara and Rachel (fiance Jacob Schuette) and her brother, Arthur (Pearl) Quast of Sun City West, Arizona.
Among Mary's pastimes were reading, baking her family-favorite ginger cookies and banana cake, playing dominoes with her friends, taking in theater and symphony performances, antiquing, Packers games and above all, spending time with her family. Mary truly made motherhood her life's mission, including being the most wonderful grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Richard Quast, her sister, Susan Quast Costa and her former husband, Jim Gallimore.
A funeral mass celebrating Mary's life will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019, at noon at St. Clement's Catholic Church, 522 New York Ave, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visitation at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Father Matthew Widder will officiate. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. To send online condolences to the Gallimore family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff at Dr. Michael Johnson's office, the Willow and Hickory staff at Sheboygan Senior Community and St. Nicholas Hospice for the wonderful care, comfort and companionship provided for our mother.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019