Mary "Ann" Behlow
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Ann Behlow, 94, of Sheboygan Falls, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice where she was reunited with her beloved husband, Merlin.
Mary A. Trimble was born on March 9, 1925, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Elwood and Selma (Swan) Trimble. She attended Central High School and was a 1946 graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing in Oklahoma City.
On November 17, 1946, Mary Trimble married Merlin Walter Behlow in Oklahoma City. Ann worked as a dedicated Registered Nurse for many years at the Sheboygan Clinic until her retirement in 1988.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where she was active in the Ladies Auxiliary and Gathering Place ministries. She was also a faithful volunteer at Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry, Campfire Girls, EAA Airshow, and American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, birds, nature, animals, and spending time with dear family and friends.
Ann is survived by her two nieces, Terri (Ron Reinke) Behlow of Sheboygan Falls, Karen (Bruce) Dana of Fort Worth, TX; two nephews, Gary (Margret) Behlow of Chicago, IL, David (Margaret) Behlow of Elmhurst, IL; sister-in-law, Marion Behlow of Sheboygan Falls; brother-in-law, Walter Behlow of Sheboygan Falls; special cousin, Helen Blaney of OK; special "granddaughter", Katie Wohlgemuth; dear friends, Judy Lemke, Laila & Magdi Gerges, and other special family and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and loving husband, Merlin Behlow; and two brothers-in-law, Rodney (June) Behlow, and Arlin Behlow.
A funeral service to celebrate Ann's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many neighbors and friends who checked in on Ann throughout the years as well as the staff of Comfort Keepers and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society and the Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 5, 2019