Mary Binversie
Manitowoc - Mary Binversie, 90, formerly of Meeme and a resident of St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc.
She was born the former Mary Schmitz on May 22, 1929, daughter of the late Matthew and Theresa (Meyer) Schmitz.
On October 30, 1972 she married Urban Binversie at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Mary and Urban farmed the Binversie family farm in the Town of Meeme. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2015. She was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill.
Mary is survived by her brothers-in-law: Ralph Binversie, John Goehring and Richard Vogel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Urban; brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Schmitz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linus (Dorothy) Binversie, Salvador (Grace) Binversie, Augustine Binversie, Sally (Milton) Bruns, Esther Goehring, Hedwig Vogel and Betty Binversie.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel (1500 State Hwy 310, Manitowoc)
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Chapel from 1:00pm until the time of service at 1:30pm.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with Arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019