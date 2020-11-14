Mary C. (Hipke) Frisch
Elkhart Lake - Mary Catherine (Hipke) Frisch, of Elkhart Lake, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born August 14, 1929 in New Holstein, WI to Gilbert and Birdie Hipke. She graduated from New Holstein High School with the Class of 1947, and from Lawrence College in 1951.
On June 15, 1951, she married Walton Frisch at St. John U.C.C. in New Holstein. Three children, Douglas (Katherine), Julie (Mark) Schoenborn, and David (Dilara) were born to the union.
A lifelong member of St. John U.C.C., Mary was also a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and as a teacher belonged to the National, Wisconsin, and New Holstein Education Associations.
Mary was a science teacher and taught at Burlington and Baraboo before establishing a long career at New Holstein High School. She loved teaching, often commenting "I can't believe they are paying me to do this". She will be remembered for her culinary and baking skills in the classroom with some of her favorites being burdock and dandelion salad and earthworm cake.
She and her family were known for their strawberries, having spent 20 years raising and selling them at their farm "Strawberry Hill".
A major highlight in her life was when Mary and Walt embarked on a 6-week trip around the world in 1981: among the highlights were stops in Japan, China, Thailand, India, and Russia.
Survivors in addition to her three children include five grandchildren: Katie (Tim) Franzen, Amy (Tim) Meyer, Kayce and Matthew Frisch, and Courtney Frisch; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a large family of former students to whom she was known as "Ma" Frisch, and she loved them all.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Walt; her parents, Gilbert & Birdie; and her sisters Shirley Custer and Barbara Driskill.
Services will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorials may be sent to the family in C/O of N1110 County Road J, New Holstein, WI 53061.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net
