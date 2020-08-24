Mary Catherine Palmer
Sheboygan - Mary Catherine Palmer passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Mary was born December 2, 1955 in San Diego California to Amanda and William McGovern. Her father was in the Coast Guard, serving in WW II, and each duty transfer offered the chance to discover new and beautiful places. One of those, Harbor Beach, Michigan, held a special place in her heart. It was those memories that led her back to Wisconsin and the Great Lakes later in her life.
After he retired, her father returned to Phoenix, Arizona where her mother had many relatives. There she married Russel Brown in 1972. Tragically, Russel died as the result of a construction accident after only four years of marriage. But the union produced three beautiful children
Following Russel's death, Mary became a heath care worker. When her parents moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, she followed them and became the supply manager at the local hospital, working there until 1986 when her sister introduced her to David Palmer, a widower and free-lance writer with three children of his own. They were married on November 6, 1986, forming, as Mary liked to say, "our own Brady Bunch."
The union would last 33 years, ending only with Mary's passing. During that time, they spent two years in Madison, Wisconsin. And it was during that time that they discovered Sheboygan. They returned to the Phoenix area when her mother's health began to deteriorate. But, following her death, they decided to make their home in Sheboygan, moving here in 1999.
Mary loved the Lake Michigan, the trees, the flowers, and the seasons. Long drives through the brilliant Fall foliage were a special joy. The small desk in her kitchen was positioned next to the window so she could look out at the lake. And her front porch, which she filled with flowers every summer, was the perfect spot to watch the July 4th fireworks. She was especially proud of her rose arbor in front of the house, that bloomed every summer to provide a beautiful, red Independence Day banner.
She loved the holidays, and her home was forever the center of celebration for each Easter, Independence Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as Birthday Party Central for all the family. Her love of arts and crafts, and her incredible eye for detail, spread a blanket of color, sparkle and unique beauty, from the garlands over the fireplace to the hand crafted wreathes on the door and the small, perfectly made place cards and tiny gift bags that greeted each guest at her holiday tables. She saw each holiday, each celebration, as a way to create a wonderful memory that would live long after she was gone. Memories that, over time, would bring a gentle warmth and joy to those who shared them
In all things, from holiday celebrations to the chicken soup she made whenever someone was sick, the constant in her life was her love for her family. She was the rock that her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and her husband could turn to in time of need.
Mary was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2013. Over the next six years the disease, and the treatments that cured the cancer, took their toll. Finally, unable to continue the fight, she left this world and embarked on a new journey of discovery. But even at her journey's end, her thoughts were for her family, and her prayers were not for herself, but for those she was leaving behind.
She was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passing leaves an empty chair at the table that will always remain so. She shared her love and joy with every life she touched. And she will live on in the wonderful memories she gave us.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brothers Phillip, William and John, and her grandson Elijah Brown. She is survived by her husband, sisters Betty McGovern (Matt Malmborg), Jeanette McGovern, Grace (Norm) Schultz, brother Paul McGovern, sons Robert Brown and Anthony Brown, daughter Denise Kropp, step-sons Brian Palmer and Anthony (Cheyenne Zormeier) Palmer, step-daughter Jennifer (Bob) Palmer Deyoe, grandsons Aaron Brown, Chandler Sweetsir, Kayden Brown, Kenny Palmer, Sean Oswalt, Bobby Deyoe, Trevor Deyoe, and Taylor Deyoe, granddaughters Kaylee Ann Palmer and Mary Lou Deyoe, and great granddaughters Ava Sweetsir and Isabella Brown.
Private family services were held and burial took place in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
or the Leukemia Foundation.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary's arrangements.