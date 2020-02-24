Services
Mary D. Post

Mary D. Post Obituary
Mary D. Post

Sheboygan -

Mary D. Post, age 80, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sheboygan Progressive Health Center. She was born in Sheboygan on January 1, 1940, the daughter of the late Otto and Loretta Nickisah Koepke.

She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1958. On June 29, 1963, Mary was united in marriage to James M. Post at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She was employed at Wigwam Mills for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

Mary was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going on vacations, camping, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, James, of Sheboygan; two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Post, of Delavan and Greg (Mary) Post, of Green Bay; three grandchildren, James Post, Liz Groove and Danielle Willis; great-grandchildren, Damien, Dominic, Olivia and Daelynn. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Elaine Koepke.

A funeral service for Mary will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Donald Johnson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 P.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Mary's name and may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. A special thank you is extended to all her caregivers for the compassion and care that was given to her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
