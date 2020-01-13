|
|
Mary E. Grahl
Cascade - Mary E. Grahl, age 89, of Cascade, passed away Saturday (January 11, 2020) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on September 15, 1930 in Fond du Lac, WI, a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Hubbard) Sackett.
Mary graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1950.
On September 17, 1955 she married Kenneth Halle. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1960.
She worked for 33 years for the Plymouth School District in the kitchen and on the custodial staff.
On June 30, 1979 she married August "Augie" Grahl.
Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waldo where she served on the Altar Guild and served with the United Methodist Women. She was also an active member of the Cascade Lions Club and volunteered delivering for Home Delivered Meals.
Mary loved bowling and belonged to the Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon senior leagues at Odyssey Lanes in Sheboygan Falls. She also enjoyed watching game shows and sports, especially all the Wisconsin sports teams.
Survivors include: Husband: Augie of Cascade, Three Children: Kay (Becky) Drebert of Binghamton, NY, David (Julie) Halle of Sheboygan, WI, and Mark (Cindy) Halle of Menasha, WI. Six Grandchildren: Jason (special friend: Aimee) Tschantz of Green Bay, Heather (Thomas) Alday of Sheboygan, Nikki (Reggie) Anderson of Brookfield, Lance (Abbey) Halle of Neenah, David II(Tricia Hansen) Halle of Sheboygan and Stephanie (David) Petricek of Sheboygan; Four Great Grandchildren: David, Lorelai, Alessa and Clara; Two Sisters: Arleene Konz of Sheboygan and Betty Machtig of Sheboygan; One Brother: Harold Sackett of Clinton, IA; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Grandson: James Tschantz; Brothers: Clarence, Norman, John, Bill and George; Sisters: Esther, Muriel and Helen; Brothers-in-law: Elmer and Glenn Grahl and Sister-in-law: Doris Seefeldt.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday (January 16, 2020) at 12:00 Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waldo. Rev. Denise Kwiatkowski, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the CHURCH on Thursday morning (Jan 16) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mary's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the entire staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mary.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020