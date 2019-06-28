Mary E. Hillmann



of New Holstein - Mary E. Hillmann, 69, of New Holstein passed away June 25, 2019 with family by her side.



She was born February 9, 1950, a daughter to the late Walter and Irene McGowan Winter.



On February 15, 1969 she married Carlyis Hillmann at Zion Lutheran Church in New Holstein.



Mary enjoyed taking care of children, working at the Children's Center in Chilton.



Survivors include her husband Carlyis of 50 years, two brothers, James (Margaret) Winter of Reedsville and Wayne Winter of New Holstein; one sister, Judy (Ronald) Urban of Chilton and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Milford and Helen Hillmann.



Visitation for Mary will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 1702 Vanburen Street, New Holstein, WI 53061.



Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church following visitation at 12:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net Published in Sheboygan Press on June 28, 2019