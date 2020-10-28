1/1
Mary E. Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Payne

Plymouth - Mary E. Payne, age 88, of Plymouth passed away on October 27, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.

Mary was born to Charles and Agnes (Cahill) O'Neil on September 23, 1932. She lost her father, Charles, at the age of four, and was raised by her mother and step father, Edgar Harder. She moved to Plymouth when she was six years old. Mary graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated with the Plymouth High School class of 1951.

On August 8, 1953, Mary married her high school sweetheart, David Payne. Together they had four children: Steve (Michelle) of West Sacramento, CA; Michael (Janet) of Plymouth, Very Rev. Mark Payne, Milwaukee, and Tom (Mikki) of Sheboygan; five grandchildren: Sara Payne of West Bend, David Payne (Ashley) of Madison; Daniel (Tanya) Payne of Plymouth, Alex Steffes of Madison, and Makenzie Steffes of Little Chute; and three great-grandchildren: Melanie Stolpa, of West Bend, and Maxwell and Miles Payne of Plymouth.

In addition to raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren, Mary worked for Lakeshire Marty, Leys Department Store, Adam's Rexall, and Dairy State Bank where she retired in 1994 after over 20 years of service. During her retirement, she volunteered at the food pantry, counted money for the church, provided manicures for residents in the nursing home with the Christian Women, and was a Eucharistic minister for many years. Mary and David loved to travel and vacationed in Las Vegas, Hawaii, Europe, California, and Ireland; they also spent many winters during their retirement in Mesa, AZ.

In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Mary was survived by her sisters-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Payne and Karen Payne, as well as nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law: David & Cass O'Neil, Robert & Mary Ann O'Neil, Daniel O'Neil, and George & Marion O'Neil; brothers-in-law Stanley Payne and Alan Payne, and a nephew, Robert O'Neil Jr.

Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Her son, Very Rev. Mark Payne, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up for the Angel Fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or another memorial of your choice.

The Suchon Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved