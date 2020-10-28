Mary E. Payne
Plymouth - Mary E. Payne, age 88, of Plymouth passed away on October 27, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
Mary was born to Charles and Agnes (Cahill) O'Neil on September 23, 1932. She lost her father, Charles, at the age of four, and was raised by her mother and step father, Edgar Harder. She moved to Plymouth when she was six years old. Mary graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated with the Plymouth High School class of 1951.
On August 8, 1953, Mary married her high school sweetheart, David Payne. Together they had four children: Steve (Michelle) of West Sacramento, CA; Michael (Janet) of Plymouth, Very Rev. Mark Payne, Milwaukee, and Tom (Mikki) of Sheboygan; five grandchildren: Sara Payne of West Bend, David Payne (Ashley) of Madison; Daniel (Tanya) Payne of Plymouth, Alex Steffes of Madison, and Makenzie Steffes of Little Chute; and three great-grandchildren: Melanie Stolpa, of West Bend, and Maxwell and Miles Payne of Plymouth.
In addition to raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren, Mary worked for Lakeshire Marty, Leys Department Store, Adam's Rexall, and Dairy State Bank where she retired in 1994 after over 20 years of service. During her retirement, she volunteered at the food pantry, counted money for the church, provided manicures for residents in the nursing home with the Christian Women, and was a Eucharistic minister for many years. Mary and David loved to travel and vacationed in Las Vegas, Hawaii, Europe, California, and Ireland; they also spent many winters during their retirement in Mesa, AZ.
In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Mary was survived by her sisters-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Payne and Karen Payne, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law: David & Cass O'Neil, Robert & Mary Ann O'Neil, Daniel O'Neil, and George & Marion O'Neil; brothers-in-law Stanley Payne and Alan Payne, and a nephew, Robert O'Neil Jr.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Her son, Very Rev. Mark Payne, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up for the Angel Fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or another memorial of your choice.
The Suchon Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.