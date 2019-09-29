Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
822 New Jersey Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
822 New Jersey Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Mary F. "Marie" Berce


1921 - 2019
Mary F. "Marie" Berce Obituary
Mary F. "Marie" Berce

Sheboygan - Mary F. "Marie" Berce, 97, of Sheboygan, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community Center. She was born November 7, 1921 in Sheboygan to Anton and Mary (Peternel) Berce. Mary attended Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the Class of 1939. After graduating, Mary moved to Chicago, Il to support the war efforts working at Bendix Aviation. She then went on to continue her education at the Chicago School of Design.

Mary was a merchandise consultant for Carson Pirie Scott Company in Chicago, IL for 30 plus years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, and the American Slovenian Women's Union, K.S.K.J, and Zarja. Mary loved to travel, especially to Europe and Slovenia where she loved spending time with her relatives. She also enjoyed watching classic movies.

Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews; Sandra (Steve) Chronis, Anthony (Jean) Rakun, Jim (Tonya) Rakun, Carol Krueger, and Rose (Gary) Hoppa. She is further survived by many great, great-great, great-great-great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Anton Jr. and Alvin (Stephanie), sister, Carolyn (Anton Jr.) Rakun, great-nephews Jack Rakun and Eric Hoppa, and her great-great-great nephew Theodore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. Burial will follow at Greendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Mary's name.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Hickory Hills unit at Sheboygan Senior Community Center for all their care, comfort, compassion and support.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com

Lahko Noc
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019
