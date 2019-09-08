Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
822 New Jersey Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Mary G. "Mitz" Bartzen


1926 - 2019
Mary G. "Mitz" Bartzen

Sheboygan Falls - Mary G. 'Mitz" Bartzen, 92, of Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice following a sudden illness. She was born November 28, 1926 in Sheboygan to Valentine and Agnes (Starich) Skrube. Mitz graduated from Central High School, then furthered her education and graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, IL.

On May 1, 1954 she was united in marriage to Robert C. "Bob" Bartzen at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Bob preceded her in death on May 2, 2018, after celebrating 64 years of marriage.

Mitz was an RN at St. Nicholas Hospital in the surgical department until her retirement in 1991.

Having a strong faith, Mitz was an active member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. She served as secretary of the women's group. When her children were young, she volunteered in the school library, hot lunch program, and taught CCD classes. Mitz was also a member of the Slovenian Women's Union. She enjoyed playing bridge and was in a bridge club with several other nurses.

Family was the most important thing in Mitz's life. The family enjoyed an annual summer vacation for two weeks in a cottage along with her brother and his family at Crooked Lake. The memories that were created there prompted her to purchase a trailer at that lake after her children were grown. During the 28 years she owned it, the 'Golden Girls' enjoyed many summers together. She said it was a little piece of heaven on earth. Mitz knew how to make every child, grandchild and great grandchild feel important, special and unique. They were her pride and joy. She could always be found on the floor playing with the grandkids and great grandkids.

To her family Mitz was known as the Jiffy Cake Queen; she had many boxes, but never baked even one. She was also an avid sports fan, always cheering on her Wisconsin teams, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers; even in her later years, she always kept up with the scores. Mitz had a love for knowledge; she was always learning how things worked. Her curiosity lead her to teach herself how to use a tablet when she was in her 80's, and she got very good at googling.

Mitz is survived by her children; Mary Jo (Michael) Sutton, Robert P. (Jody) Bartzen, Carol (Tim) Stielow, and TJ (Sandy) Bartzen; by her nine grandchildren Aaron (Dana) Kolste, Alison (Jason) Koenig, Amy (Josh) Arthur, Kelly (Steve) Ogden, Jeff Bartzen, John (Leah) Bartzen, Jennifer and Jaclyn Stielow, and Michelle Bartzen; by her fourteen great-grandchildren and her sister Daniella (Ralph) Dottai, and sister-in-law Carol Skrube. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, sisters: Agnes Hoffman, Julie Glaeser, and Marcella Gehl, and brother Valentine Skrube.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan, with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of mass at the CHURCH. Private inurnment will take place at Greendale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Pine Haven Christian Home, or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Mitz's name.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Pine Haven Christian Home, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and Dr. Pawlak and Dr. Horth for their compassionate care.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
