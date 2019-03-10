Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St
Sheboygan, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St
Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan - Mary G. Landgraf, 87, of Sheboygan passed away on March 2, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.

Mary was born on February 14, 1932 in Plymouth, WI to the late Matthew and Asella (Roehrig) Anhalt.

Mary graduated from Plymouth High School. Her love of music inspired her to take up piano, and sing in the Plymouth High School Madrigals, and Triple Trio, as well as the many years in the St. Peter Claver Classical Choir.

Mary was active in the Shoreline Women's Club, serving as President and variety show accompanist. Her love of playing bridge kept her busy as a member of three bridge groups.

Mary was united in marriage on May 16, 1953 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Plymouth, WI, to James J. Landgraf, her husband of 65 years. James lovingly tended to her every need as she succumbed to the effects of dementia/Alzheimer's disease.

Mary is survived by her husband, James, her daughter: Linda (Jerome) Molitor of Belgium; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Jennifer (Nicholas) Whitford, and their children, Eowyn and Lochlan of Sheboygan, Paul (Brandi) Molitor and their children, Stewart and Brajae Speer of Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Kerber and Frances Landgraf of Sheboygan, and other family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by an infant son and infant daughter, her parents, brothers and sister-in law; Kathleen (John) McCollins, Kenneth Landgraf, Kenneth Kerber, and Carl Landgraf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family thanks the staffs of Pine Haven Christian Community - Memory Care Unit - Giddings Ave. and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their compassion, service, dedication, and loving care.

A memorial fund has been established for Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Mary's name.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019
