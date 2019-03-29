|
|
Sheboygan - Mary Catherine Genske, 88, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center.
Mary Andrews was born on October 15, 1930, in Grand Rapids, MI, to Elizabeth (Carpas) Eyre. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School.
Mary was joined in marriage with DeWayne Genske. DeWayne preceded Mary in death in December of 2014. Mary worked at Wagner's Sausage and later worked as a housekeeper for many years.
She enjoyed canvas painting, gardening, fishing, camping, crossword puzzles, listening to country music, and was known as an avid animal lover. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Patrick Zehel of Racine, Deborah (Jeffrey Miller, Fiancé) Heidenreiter of Elkhart Lake, Scott (Brenda) Zehel of Sheboygan, Rob Zehel of Ruston, WA. daughter-in-law, Gale Zehel of Oostburg; seven grandchildren, Gina (Andres) Mendoza, Stephanie (Erik) Mehan, Benjamin Zehel, Jennifer (Curtis) Waldbillig, Justin (Leah) Zehel, Michael Zehel, Samantha Zehel; sister, Antoinette Green; many great-grandchildren, two step-daughters, Debby (Mark) Van Engen, Melody (Bob) Duncan; two step-sons, Glenn (Jeanne) Genske, and Alan Genske.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, DeWayne H. Genske; son, Anthony Zehel; sister, Velma Andrews; brother, Robert Andrews; and two granddaughters, Jessie Zehel, and Jamie Zehel.
A time of gathering to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Care Center for their kind care over the past months.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Genske family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 29, 2019