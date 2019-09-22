Services
Mary Jane Baker Obituary
Mary Jane Baker

Sheboygan - Mary Jane Baker, age 66, of Sheboygan, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on September 17, 2019. Mary Jane was born on August 12, 1953 to the late Alfred and Dolores Gauger in Milwaukee. She graduated from Washington High School in the class of 1972. She worked at Thomas Industries for 25 years in Sheboygan. Mary Jane enjoyed crafts including knitting, pottery and jewelry. She also had a love for her two cats Paws and Buddy. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years Duane; daughter Katie (Jerry) Voelker; son John (Resa) Werra; grandchildren Cody, Nicholas, Orya, Allyona, Lydia, Chance, Hudson, Lindsey, Benjamin, John Jr., Jessie and Marrissa; siblings Mary Rose Allen and Dave (Joan) Gauger. She is preceded in death by her parents. There will be a Memorial Gathering for Mary Jane on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019
