Mary Jane KoehnSheboygan Falls - Mary Jane Koehn (Leick), 95, passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.A nearly lifelong resident of Sheboygan Falls, Mary recently resided in St. Charles, Missouri near her son, Jon.Mary was born Jan. 15, 1925 in Sheboygan to the late Leo N. and Margaret (Straus) Leick. She attended St. Peter Claver grade school and graduated from Central High School in 1943.Mary was united in marriage to Donald E. Koehn on Sept. 3, 1949 at St. Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan.Mary was employed as a secretary for the Midwest Furniture Company, The American Cancer Society and the Kohler Company.She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church in Kohler and Catholic Women's Charity Club. Mary served as a Brownie leader and a Cub Scout den mother when her boys were young. Later in life, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, St. Nicholas Hospital and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing bridge, bowling, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.Mary is survived by her son Jon (Mary) Koehn, grandchildren Amanda and Lisa Koehn, daughter-in-law Denise Koehn of Burton, OH, step-grandchildren Heidi (Steven) Hartig and TJ (Sara) Weinaug, and step-great-grandson Theodore Weinaug. Mary is also survived by several nieces, nephews and special friends.Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Koehn, Sr., her son Donald E. Koehn, Jr. and siblings Leo Leick, Margaret (Oscar) Pawasarat, Virginia (Lyn) Lake and John Leick.Mary will be remembered most of all for her unique wit and sense of humor as well as her love of family and her generosity. She had a great love for her home state of Wisconsin, red wine, chocolate, and playing dominoes with her family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler next year. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.A memorial fund has been established in her name for St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice and Meals on Wheels.The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Koehn family.