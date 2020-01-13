|
|
Mary Jane Lawrence
Sheboygan - Mary Jane Lawrence, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center. She was born January 30, 1938 in Sheboygan, a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Zore) Versay. Mary Jane attended St. Dominic's Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of North High School. Francis Lawrence and Mary Jane Versay were united in marriage on December 27, 1958. Mary Jane worked at the Meat Counter of Luedke Brothers Meat Market for many years, later working at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital until her retirement. Francis preceded her in death on May 10, 1995.
Mary Jane loved animals, and her passion was Horses, showing Quarter Horses and receiving many awards. She was an avid Packers fan, was active at St. Dominic's in the CCD program, and bible study. Always thinking of others, Mary Jane enjoyed helping people, or just making some one's day brighter.
Surviving Mary Jane are four sons; Mark (Kerrie) of Fredonia, Steve (Shelly), Tim (Kelly) and Jason (Kristi) of Sheboygan; one Daughter, Pamela of Sheboygan, five grandchildren; Ryan (Stephanie), Kyle and Chad Lawrence, Kristina Ciani, Talia (Brent) Ashton, five great-grandchildren; Kenna, Kylie, Blaine and Blake Ashton and Olivia.Also surviving are other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by one sister, Joann Swanson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Jane on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 North 22nd Street. Reverend Matthew Widder will be celebrant. Interment of Mary Jane's urn will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 until the time of the Mass.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of Mary Jane Lawrence.
The Lawrence family would like to thank the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and her special friend, Joe Zenk.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020