Mary Jane Van Loon
Oostburg - Mary Jane Van Loon, 95, formerly of Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Harbor Chase in Shorewood.
Mary Jane was born on July 3, 1925, in Grand Rapids, MI to Morrel and Ethel (Rowe) Leavesley. She was a 1943 graduate of Bad Axe High School in Michigan and continued her education at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, eventually retiring as the Director of Nursing from the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Center.
On July 26, 1947, Mary Jane married Paul Van Loon in Ann Arbor, MI. Paul preceded Mary Jane in death on March 11, 2019. They were married for 71 years.
Mary Jane was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church in Oostburg where she supported her husband's longtime ministry. She was an elder and active in Women's Ministries; Sunday School teaching, and Koinonia Group. She was a longtime attendee of the New Wilmington Missionary Conference. Within the Oostburg community she belonged to VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was a 4-H leader. Mary Jane was part of a mission project in Guatemala helping to build a school. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.
Mary Jane is survived by her three daughters, Mary Jane (Behrouz Vafa) Van Loon of Bridgewater, NJ, Ruth Anne (David Nash) Van Loon of Cincinnati, OH, Sara Van Loon of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren, Nathan Nash, Samuel Nash and Marjan Vafa; one sister, Eleanor Poole of Fountain Hills, AZ; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Van Loon of Fergus Falls, MN; and one brother-in-law, Donald (Becky) Van Loon of Red Wing, MN.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; three sisters-in-law, Donna Van Loon, Doris (Carl) Engel, and Rachel (Forrest) Williams; and two brothers-in-law, Duane Poole and Russell Van Loon.
A private funeral service to celebrate Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery. Live stream of the service is available by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/mjvanloon
.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday at the Wenig Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The family requests that in accordance with public health guidelines, face masks are required, and proper social distancing is to be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Mental Health of America-Wisconsin, at 600 West Virginia St., Suite 505, Milwaukee, WI 53204 or by visiting mhawisconsin.org
.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Van Loon family with arrangements.