Mary Jane Wuestenhagen
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Jane Wuestenhagen, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Mary Jane was born on October 17, 1934, in the Town of Mosel to Walter and Pearl (Schreiber) Wrensch. She was a graduate of Howards Grove High School in 1953.
On June 20, 1953, Mary Jane married the love of her life, Raymond at Fountain Park United Methodist Church. Mary Jane was employed at Town & Country, Durwood's Flamingo Club, 4 Seasons, and then Ponderosa for 26 years. She would be seen hanging out of the drive-through window at Dairy Queen, where she retired a second time in 2015 at the age of 79.
Mary was a lifelong and faithful member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was very involved in the church through teaching Sunday school for 25 years, United Methodist Women, and numerous committees. She was an avid bowler and member of the National Bowling Association.
Mary loved anything to do with birds and collected ceramic figurines. Family was very important to her and her response to "I love you" was always "I love you more." She was a great friend and listener to all who entered her open door.
Mary never let anyone leave the house without a big hug and kiss. She had a great sense of humor, was not judgmental, loved reading, and always kept everyone in her prayers. Every morning, Mary read her daily devotions at the kitchen table, which was the focal point for gatherings. Above all, she had a heart for serving others and was known to many as Grandma Mary.
Mary Jane is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Paul) Schroeder of Joliet, IL, Robin (Ralph) Sabrowsky of Plymouth; son, Curt D. Wuestenhagen of Lomita, CA; four grandchildren, Ryan Sabrowsky, Renee (Tom) Christman, Rebecca Schroeder, Meredith Schroeder; two great-grandchildren, Courtney Christman, TJ Phalin Christman; great-great grandchild, Aliannah Christman; brother, Douglas (Pat) Wrensch of Sheboygan; sister, Kathleen McDonald of Sheboygan; two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Wuestenhagen, Karen Wrensch; special nieces, Kimmie Benzschawel and Paula Schwonek. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, parents Walter and Pearl Wrensch; parents-in-law George and Verona Wuestenhagen, two sisters, Helen (Henry) Akright, Shirley (Robert) Akright; three brothers, Franny Wrensch, Jim (Geraldine) Wrensch, Buddy (LaVerne) Wrensch.
Mary Jane's family would like to extend a special thanks to her dear neighbors: John and Dorothy Kimme, George Knaubb and Linda, Tony and Kirsten Beaumont family, and Bob and Kay Tyler. They would also like to thank the caretakers at Memorial Hospital, Dr. Liang, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion, especially the nurses Ann, Kathy, and Lori.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Park United Methodist Church (corner of North 9th and Erie Avenue) in Sheboygan with Pastor Warren Waddell officiating. A private entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Fountain Park United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Mary Jane's name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Wuestenhagen family with arrangements.
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Jane Wuestenhagen, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Mary Jane was born on October 17, 1934, in the Town of Mosel to Walter and Pearl (Schreiber) Wrensch. She was a graduate of Howards Grove High School in 1953.
On June 20, 1953, Mary Jane married the love of her life, Raymond at Fountain Park United Methodist Church. Mary Jane was employed at Town & Country, Durwood's Flamingo Club, 4 Seasons, and then Ponderosa for 26 years. She would be seen hanging out of the drive-through window at Dairy Queen, where she retired a second time in 2015 at the age of 79.
Mary was a lifelong and faithful member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was very involved in the church through teaching Sunday school for 25 years, United Methodist Women, and numerous committees. She was an avid bowler and member of the National Bowling Association.
Mary loved anything to do with birds and collected ceramic figurines. Family was very important to her and her response to "I love you" was always "I love you more." She was a great friend and listener to all who entered her open door.
Mary never let anyone leave the house without a big hug and kiss. She had a great sense of humor, was not judgmental, loved reading, and always kept everyone in her prayers. Every morning, Mary read her daily devotions at the kitchen table, which was the focal point for gatherings. Above all, she had a heart for serving others and was known to many as Grandma Mary.
Mary Jane is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Paul) Schroeder of Joliet, IL, Robin (Ralph) Sabrowsky of Plymouth; son, Curt D. Wuestenhagen of Lomita, CA; four grandchildren, Ryan Sabrowsky, Renee (Tom) Christman, Rebecca Schroeder, Meredith Schroeder; two great-grandchildren, Courtney Christman, TJ Phalin Christman; great-great grandchild, Aliannah Christman; brother, Douglas (Pat) Wrensch of Sheboygan; sister, Kathleen McDonald of Sheboygan; two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Wuestenhagen, Karen Wrensch; special nieces, Kimmie Benzschawel and Paula Schwonek. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, parents Walter and Pearl Wrensch; parents-in-law George and Verona Wuestenhagen, two sisters, Helen (Henry) Akright, Shirley (Robert) Akright; three brothers, Franny Wrensch, Jim (Geraldine) Wrensch, Buddy (LaVerne) Wrensch.
Mary Jane's family would like to extend a special thanks to her dear neighbors: John and Dorothy Kimme, George Knaubb and Linda, Tony and Kirsten Beaumont family, and Bob and Kay Tyler. They would also like to thank the caretakers at Memorial Hospital, Dr. Liang, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion, especially the nurses Ann, Kathy, and Lori.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Park United Methodist Church (corner of North 9th and Erie Avenue) in Sheboygan with Pastor Warren Waddell officiating. A private entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Fountain Park United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Mary Jane's name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Wuestenhagen family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.