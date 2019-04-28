|
Mary K. Cisewski
Belgium - was called home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee to Stanley and Mary (nee Mihelich) Gross on February 2, 1935. She married Donald Cisewski on May 28, 1960 at St. Cecilia in Thiensville and together they had two children. Mary graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Milwaukee 1953 and sang in the Bel Canto Choir. Mary was a long-time member of the Divine Savior Parish and was part of the Christian Women's group. She worked as a CNA and later as a Recreational Therapist at Mequon Care for 28 years. After retirement, she orked in the same capacity at Port Haven and Decorah Springs. Mary enjoyed the outdoors and bird watching. She loved having her dogs around her and the enjoyment they gave her. Mary is survived by her children Jon (Lynn) Cisewski of Belgium, Mary Beth Ewig of Plymouth; grandchildren, Shawn (Julie) Ewig and Brianna Jung; brother Dennis Gross of Cedarburg. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald (2012) and parents, Stanley and Mary Gross. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Divine Savior Catholic Parish - Holy Cross Chapel (5331 County Road B, Belgium, WI 53004) with Father Todd Budde presiding. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 11:00AM until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lake Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Salesian Mission ww.salesianmissions.org or St. Jude's www.stjudes.org The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Belgium Fire and Rescue for their quick response and care. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019