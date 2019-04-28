Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Divine Savior Catholic Parish - Holy Cross Chapel
5331 County Road B
Belgium, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Divine Savior Catholic Parish - Holy Cross Chapel
5331 County Road B
Belgium, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cisewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Cisewski


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary K. Cisewski Obituary
Mary K. Cisewski

Belgium - was called home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee to Stanley and Mary (nee Mihelich) Gross on February 2, 1935. She married Donald Cisewski on May 28, 1960 at St. Cecilia in Thiensville and together they had two children. Mary graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Milwaukee 1953 and sang in the Bel Canto Choir. Mary was a long-time member of the Divine Savior Parish and was part of the Christian Women's group. She worked as a CNA and later as a Recreational Therapist at Mequon Care for 28 years. After retirement, she orked in the same capacity at Port Haven and Decorah Springs. Mary enjoyed the outdoors and bird watching. She loved having her dogs around her and the enjoyment they gave her. Mary is survived by her children Jon (Lynn) Cisewski of Belgium, Mary Beth Ewig of Plymouth; grandchildren, Shawn (Julie) Ewig and Brianna Jung; brother Dennis Gross of Cedarburg. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald (2012) and parents, Stanley and Mary Gross. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Divine Savior Catholic Parish - Holy Cross Chapel (5331 County Road B, Belgium, WI 53004) with Father Todd Budde presiding. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 11:00AM until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lake Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Salesian Mission ww.salesianmissions.org or St. Jude's www.stjudes.org The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Belgium Fire and Rescue for their quick response and care. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now